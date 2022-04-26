13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Apr. 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Rounds of gusty wind will be an issue again this week as a series of troughs sweep across the southwest, keeping temperatures slightly above normal with mainly dry conditions. Monday's wind looks to be the calmest of the week with gusts under 20 mph through dinner time. The breeze starts fairly light Tuesday morning with lows in the low 60s before highs climb to the low 90s, about 10º above the seasonal average. Wind speeds will increase for the second half of the day Tuesday with gusts 30-35 mph under a mix of high clouds and sun. Gusts calm closer to 25 mph Wednesday as highs hold near 90º under a sunny sky. The windiest day of the week looks to be Thursday with gusts 40+ mph expected as the second (stronger) trough of low pressure moves through. Skies should stay mostly sunny, but blowing dust could be an issue and temperatures fall about 5º to the mid 80s to close out the week. Winds will relax heading into the weekend with gusts under 25 mph both Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.