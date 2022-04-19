13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Apr. 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusty wind is the weather story again this week with gusts ranging from 30-50 mph each afternoon. Monday night features partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures with gusts 20-30 mph through the overnight hours. A Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning are in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday with gusts to 50 mph possible in the valleys and 60 mph in the mountains. Blowing dust could limit visibility at times, with blowing debris causing issues on the roadways as well. Spotty power outages are possible. Gusts should dip below advisory criteria by 9 p.m. but the breezy wind lingers Tuesday night and Wednesday with gusts to 30 mph. Stronger wind returns Thursday with gusts near 40 mph expected. Behind this round of wind, temperatures fall from the low 80s to the low 70s with a 20% rain chance arriving Friday under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds clear and winds should calm by early next week as highs climb back to the 80s.