13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, September 29, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — South gusts increase to 25-30 mph Friday afternoon as we climb to the low 90s with sunshine. This weekend delivers a fall cool down: Saturday starts in the mid 60s and reaches 80° in the afternoon with south gusts back to 35 mph. A 10% shower chance moves in Saturday evening, and a 10% shower chance lingers Sunday. Southwest gusts are limited to 20 mph on Sunday as even cooler weather settles in. We'll start in the mid 50s and only climb to the low to mid 70s in the afternoon, under a partly cloudy sky. Monday starts in the 50s, and afternoon highs are again limited to the mid 70s. It will be mostly sunny and dry with northeast breezes at 10-15 mph. Starting Tuesday, a climb to the low 80s is expected, with mid 80s the rest of the week as nighttime lows remain in the upper 50s.