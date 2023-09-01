13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, September 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to continue Friday and Saturday across Mohave, Clark and Lincoln counties where storms pose a flash flood threat as well as a marginal severe wind threat. A Flash Flood warning is in place for Valley of Fire State Park and Moapa Valley until 10:15 a.m. Friday. A Flood Watch is in place through all of southern Nevada until Saturday night. Excessive runoff may result in flooding rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas that are flood-prone. Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in place for Inyo, Nye and Esmeralda County until 9 p.m. Friday. South to southwest winds 15-25 mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph. There's a 20% chance of storms lingering Sunday with more sunshine and dry conditions expected by Labor Day. In the meantime, daytime temperatures will remain below normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.