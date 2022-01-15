13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Expect slightly cooler temperatures by Saturday, but overall seasonal conditions hang around for the holiday weekend with no major weather worries. Gusts up to 40 mph continue in the Colorado River Valley prompting a Lake Wind Advisory until 4 p.m. Winds relax in Las Vegas on Saturday with highs near 60º under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s linger into the start of next week under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Sunny skies return next week with highs climbing back to the mid 60s.