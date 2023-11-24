13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, November 24, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures start in the 40s and land in the low 60s/upper 50s Friday under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Early morning light rainfall and a dusting of snow could be seen Friday morning, but we're clearing out through the afternoon as the moisture moves east through Utah and Arizona. Northwest breezes at 10-15 mph with stronger winds in Inyo, Esmeralda and southern Nye counties. Chilly 20 mph gusts are expected Saturday and Sunday, dropping highs to the mid-and-upper 50s for the first time since April. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights have lows in the 30s in Las Vegas for the first time since March. A Freeeze Watch will be in place for the first time this season Saturday night through Sunday morning. Monday sees lingering breezes and highs in the upper 50s. Expect less wind with highs near 60° and lows near 40° through the middle of next week.