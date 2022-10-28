13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The forecast may give you the chils as you kick off your Halloween weekend! The high for Friday will be a chilly 69° with a low of 50° with mild wind gusts between 5-15 MPH winds. The Las Vegas Valley will see a weekend warm-up with highs in the seventies, 73° for the high Saturday, and 77° as the high on Sunday. Halloween day, we'll reach a high of 76°, but overnight during trick-or-treating hours, you may need a jacket as lows will hover around the fifties, between 54° and 56° farenheit.