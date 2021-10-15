13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Oct. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A chilly start to our morning will lead to a mild afternoon with daytime highs landing in the low 70s, which is about 10 degrees below average.

It remains a bit breezy Friday with northeast winds at 10-20 mph. North winds will strengthen down the Colorado River Valley, gusting to 35 mph in Laughlin.

High pressure builds this weekend bringing our temperatures closer to what is considered average for this time of year.

After starting in the 50s, Saturday looks fairly calm with plenty of sun and highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will see added high cloud cover with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

A system passes to our north that will bring more widespread winds to the area Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Highs Monday and Tuesday hover in the mid 70s but will likely jump back towards the 80s by Friday. We'll see overnights in the 50s and expect the dry conditions to remain through the week.