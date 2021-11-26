Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Nov. 26, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
The November 26, 2021 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas
Posted at 8:20 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 11:20:03-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Our Friday morning is starting off cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for many neighborhoods across Las Vegas. Black Friday shoppers hoping to get a jump on holiday shopping should bundle up and prepare for the cold. Sunny skies will take us to 64° for a daytime high, which isn't far off from what's considered 'average' for this time of year. We'll see light variable winds in the Las Vegas valley but a lingering north breeze for the Colorado River Valley with gusts up to 25 mph. From here a warming trend will bring temperatures back into the low 70s by the weekend with continued dry and sunny conditions expected through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018