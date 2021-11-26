13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Nov. 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Our Friday morning is starting off cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for many neighborhoods across Las Vegas. Black Friday shoppers hoping to get a jump on holiday shopping should bundle up and prepare for the cold. Sunny skies will take us to 64° for a daytime high, which isn't far off from what's considered 'average' for this time of year. We'll see light variable winds in the Las Vegas valley but a lingering north breeze for the Colorado River Valley with gusts up to 25 mph. From here a warming trend will bring temperatures back into the low 70s by the weekend with continued dry and sunny conditions expected through the rest of the week.