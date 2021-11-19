13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Nov. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday will be relatively quiet. We won’t shake the high clouds, but we’ll still see some sun. Temperatures will hover around average above. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s around the city, the low to mid 50s up in the Spring Mountains and flirt with 80 around the Colorado River. Winds will pick up slightly for our higher elevations over these next few days with gusts as high as 25 mph. A light breeze will pass through the valley this weekend as a weak cold front swings through. This will bring temperatures down slightly but no big changes. Winds can gust as high as 35 mph around the Colorado River.

Models are showing an upper-level low developing over the coast early next week. It’ll make its way inland and coupled with a shortwave of energy brings the potential for light precipitation across Southern Nevada. Most of this action is trending to stick to the south with more showers possible through SoCal, northern Mexico and southeast Arizona. A look at upper-level moisture levels, Southern Nevada will fight with dry air but if this moist air mass can push through, some light precipitation is possible. We’ll continue to monitor this system as winds will pick up early next week with thicker clouds on Monday and Tuesday.

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be mild with mostly sunny skies and highs around normal.