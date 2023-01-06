Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, January 6, 2023

The January 6, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 10:00:10-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Calm winds around five mph in the afternoon becoming west, northwest.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 30's, 38 degrees over Las Vegas.

This weekend, sunny conditions will stick around for both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees. Saturday night you'll notice partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 56. Light early morning winds will be coming from the Southeast, 6 mph.

Monday and Tuesday, there's a chance for rain. Showers are being forecasted to hit the valley Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018