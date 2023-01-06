13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, January 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Calm winds around five mph in the afternoon becoming west, northwest.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 30's, 38 degrees over Las Vegas.

This weekend, sunny conditions will stick around for both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees. Saturday night you'll notice partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 56. Light early morning winds will be coming from the Southeast, 6 mph.

Monday and Tuesday, there's a chance for rain. Showers are being forecasted to hit the valley Monday night into Tuesday morning.