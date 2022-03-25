13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Mar. 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Record high temperatures are likely Friday and Saturday as we near 90° each day. The forecast high of 89° is expected to beat daily temperature record of 87° on Friday. The forecast of 91° is expected to smash Saturday's record of 87°, set in 1947. We'll pair the heat with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Southeast winds is mostly light Saturday before gusts pick up to 30 mph Sunday afternoon. A big change in the weather pattern brings a drop in temperatures, breezy conditions and 60% rain chances by Monday and Tuesday. We'll see showers likely after 11 a.m. Monday with a daytime high in the low 70s. The rain chance lingers through Tuesday. We'll dry out for the most part by the end of the week with temperatures climbing back towards 80°.=