13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Dec. 23, 2022

The December 23, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Dec 23, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's forecast will be sunny with a high near 63, with calm winds around 5 mph.

Tonights forecast is mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm Northwest wind gusts between 3 and 5 mph.

Christmas Eve is on track to be sunny and warmer, with a high near 65. North-Northwest wind gusts will be between 3 and 7 mph. By nighttime, there will be partly cloudy skies, with a low around 44.

A warm Christmas day is in store, Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 65. North winds at 5 mph.

