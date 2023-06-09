13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, June 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures will start in the 70s and 60s and land in the low 90s- which is below average for this time of year. We're mostly sunny with south winds 10-15 mph this afternoon with slight storm chances in the mountains. This weekend, we're looking for daytime highs in the low 90s with gusty afternoon conditions. South winds gust up to 30-35 mph as another low pressure system makes its way towards our region.