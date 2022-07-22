13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, July 22, 2022

Watch Now
The dangerous heat continues today, highs approaching record temps on your Friday as the Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect. Temperatures will rise to a high of 112º in Las Vegas today, the record high was set back in 1937 at 114º. Beat the heat if you can by staying indoors, and planning when you will be outside. Opt for early morning time or after sundown. Also, hydration is key today. Over the weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, as the monsoon moisture makes it's way back into the forecast, dropping highs down to 108º Saturday and 105º Sunday. Monday and Tuesday temperatures will decrease , hovering around 100º.

