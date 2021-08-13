13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Aug. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Partly cloudy skies pairs with hot temperatures Friday as daytime highs hit around 104°. Monsoon moisture will keep an isolated 10% storm chance in play during the day, increasing to 20% overnight. This weekend we'll see temperatures soar towards 110° by Sunday, which is well above average for this time of year. Storms will favor our higher elevations through the weekend with 30-40% chances in the Spring Mountains. We'll see another drop in temperatures by next week with low 100s and upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm chances increase slightly to 20%.