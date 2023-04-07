13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, April 7, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seasonal temperatures return to the forecast on Friday as we land near 75°! We'll start with mostly cloudy skies and see more sunshine peaking through by the afternoon- that's paired with daytime breezes at 10-15 mph. We're jumping into the upper 70s Saturday and could see our first day above 80° on Easter Sunday with a daytime high expected near 84°. We'll enjoy the sunshine through the weekend with wind speeds light and variable. The climb in temperatures brings our first 90° of the year by Monday- which is expected to land just 1° shy of the daily temperature record. Tuesday's forecast of 92 °potentially ties the daily temperature record set in 2014. The above-average temperatures don't stick around long- another round of wind ushers in cooler air and low 70s by late next week.