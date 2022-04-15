13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Apr. 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Overall a warm and pleasant Friday ahead with temperatures will climbing into the 80s. We'll see southeast winds 10-15 mph this afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph this evening. Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s before upper 70s and low 80s return Saturday afternoon. We're not quite done with the wind, though- a quick moving system brings the possibility of gusts exceeding 55 mph with sustained southwest winds 20-30 mph. Isolated gusts could reach up to 65 mph in areas throughout the Spring Mountains. A Wind Advisory will be in place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. We'll see more quiet conditions return to the region just in time for Easter Sunday with daytime highs landing in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. We'll see the breeze making a comeback next week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s the rest of the week.