13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Sept. 3, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and toasty temperatures heading into the holiday weekend with highs climbing well above the seasonal average by Labor Day. No issues in the forecast Friday night with clear skies and calm winds taking us overnight into Saturday morning as lows fall to the mid 70s. Triple digit highs are back on Saturday, landing near 101º in Las Vegas with plenty of sun. Highs are in the upper 70s near 80º on Mt. Charleston this weekend, mid 90s at Red Rock, and close to 105º on Lake Mead with gusts under 20 mph. The more intense temperatures arrive into the start of next week as highs climb to 104º on Sunday, 106º on Monday, and 107º on Tuesday. A slight uptick in moisture will allow temperatures to relax by the middle of next week with highs falling back to 99º on Friday as a 20% storm chance arrives.