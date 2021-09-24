13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Sept. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Warm temps hold this weekend before seasonal air arrives by the middle of next week, dropping lows to the 60s and highs to the 80s. Through Monday though, high temperatures hover in the low to mid 90s with lows in the low 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds each day this weekend with an isolated storm chance favoring the mountains. While no major changes are expected day to day through Monday, by Tuesday, gusts 30+ mph arrive ahead of a cold front that brings our first blast of "fall" temperatures by Wednesday. Cloud cover associated with the front brings a 10% rain chance Wednesday and Thursday as lows fall to the mid 60s and highs fall to the mid 80s Wednesday through the end of next week.