13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Sept. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Scattered shower and storm chances continue off and on Friday evening, overnight, and early Saturday before dry air sweeps back in, clearing cloud cover and eliminating rain chances heading into Sunday. Friday evening's storm chances are close to 20%, showers that develop should remain widely isolated with hit-or-miss activity across the valley. Chances increase near 40% overnight, with more widespread storms possible through the first half of Saturday as lows fall to the mid 70s before climbing to the low 90s Saturday afternoon. Rain chances wrap up around lunch time Saturday with a blast of dry air moving in ahead of Sunday's cold front which should clear cloud cover even before the sun sets Saturday night. We're back to sunny skies and temps in the mid 90s Sunday with gusts near 25 mph. The cold front swings through southern Nevada Sunday into Monday dropping lows to the upper 60s and highs to the low 90s to start the week. Wind speeds settle down and the sky stays clear and sunny through the middle of next week as high temperatures rebound back to the upper 90s.