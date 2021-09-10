13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Sept. 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Scattered storms, some severe, continue Friday before drier air and warmer temps make a comeback this weekend. The storms that develop have the potential to pack a punch with locally heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and wind gusts strong enough to produce damage. Chances remain hit-or-miss across the valley, so not everyone will see rain, and by 7 or 8 Friday night storm chances wrap up and cloud cover clears out. Lows fall to the low 80s overnight into Saturday morning with a clear sky and calm conditions. Plenty of sunshine expected this weekend with gusts under 20 mph as highs rebound back to 102º Saturday and 104º Sunday. We hold at 104º as breezy wind increases, helping to bring in a slow cool down that takes temps near 100º by the middle of next week and upper 90s by the end of next week as sunny skies and dry conditions hold.