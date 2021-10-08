13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening Oct. 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After a soggy start to Friday morning, cloudy skies give way to sunshine and blustery wind Friday afternoon as cooler air settles in for the weekend. Gusts to 30 mph continue through dinner time Friday with low to mid 70s approaching sunset and upper 60s by 8 pm. Gusts gradually weaken Saturday with temps starting in the 50s and landing in the mid 70s during the afternoon. Sunny skies hold through Sunday with highs in the 70s. Our next front arrives Monday with gusts back up to 30 mph and another chance for scattered showers. Highs fall another 10º by Tuesday, capped in the mid 60s, with lows in the 40s through the middle of next week. Winds calm, skies clear, and temps warm back to the mid 70s by the end of next week.