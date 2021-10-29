13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Oct. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Warm temperatures and calm conditions expected Halloween weekend with a return of more seasonal air by the start of next week. Friday night is calm and clear with comfortable temperatures, expect 70s for dinner time and upper 60s for late night plans. Saturday morning starts in the low 60s with increasing cloud cover delivering partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with highs near 80º, a bit above normal for this time of the year. Halloween looks perfectly pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s near 80º. A breeze will develop in the afternoon with gusts to 20 mph, but we do not expect the wind to impact holiday plans. Trick-or-treaters should expect temps in the low 70s Sunday evening and upper 60s after 8 p.m. Next week starts partly cloudy as more seasonal air returns, lows land in the mid 50s each morning with highs near 75º each afternoon.