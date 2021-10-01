13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Oct. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures warm back above average this weekend with pleasant conditions across the region before a storm system brings more unsettled weather again next week. No weather worries expected Friday night with temperatures falling to the upper 70s after sunset under a mostly clear sky with a calm wind. Lows start in the low 60s Saturday morning before highs climb back to the upper 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Same set up Sunday, but highs bump a few more degrees close to 90º in Las Vegas. A weather system moves in early next week, spreading thicker cloud cover Monday into Tuesday and breezy winds increase with gusts 20-25 mph. A 20% rain chance develops Tuesday and Wednesday as highs fall back to the mid 80s. Cooler temps stick around through next weekend, dropping highs to the low 80s by Friday.