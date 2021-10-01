13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Oct. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures warm back above average this weekend with pleasant conditions across the region before a storm system brings more unsettled weather again next week. No weather worries expected Friday night with temperatures falling to the upper 70s after sunset under a mostly clear sky with a calm wind. Lows start in the low 60s Saturday morning before highs climb back to the upper 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Same set up Sunday, but highs bump a few more degrees close to 90º in Las Vegas. A weather system moves in early next week, spreading thicker cloud cover Monday into Tuesday and breezy winds increase with gusts 20-25 mph. A 20% rain chance develops Tuesday and Wednesday as highs fall back to the mid 80s. Cooler temps stick around through next weekend, dropping highs to the low 80s by Friday.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 18:57:21-04
