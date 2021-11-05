13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Nov. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A fantastic Friday forecast gives way to a warm weekend before a shift in the pattern brings more seasonal temperatures by the start of next week. After highs near 80º Friday afternoon, Friday evening holds in the 70s through dinner time with clear skies and calm winds. The breeze picks up this weekend with gusts up to 20 mph Saturday and 25 mph Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the weekend with lows in the upper 50s and a high of 82º on Saturday and 78º on Sunday. Don't forget to "fall back" Saturday night, but gaining an hour of sleep means the sun will set before 5 p.m. Sunday. Clouds increase Monday and Tuesday, bringing isolated rain chances near 10%, as cooler temps return. Highs fall to the mid 70s Monday and low 70s for the rest of next week with lows in the low 50s.