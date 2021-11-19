13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Nov. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The weekend starts on a calm note with high clouds and cool temperatures Friday night, dinner time temps in the 60s after highs landing near 70º. High clouds continue Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s for the Las Vegas Valley. Our next front swings through Sunday, clearing cloud cover and increasing wind speeds, with highs falling from near 70º Saturday to the upper 60s Sunday. We'll stay in the upper 60s near 70º through Tuesday. Our next storm system moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing another round of breeze wind and cloud cover with an isolated rain chance in the valley. Temperatures drop behind this system with lows falling to the mid 40s and highs falling to the low to mid 60s in time for Thanksgiving.