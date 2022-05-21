13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, May 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Below average temperatures stick around Saturday before a warming trend takes highs back to the triple digits next week. Friday night is cool and breezy with gusts near 25 mph through the evening and dinner time temps in the 70s under a clear sky. Gusts calm under 20 mph Saturday afternoon with sunny skies and lows near 60º before warming to the mid 80s, a touch below normal for this time of year. Sunday brings slightly warmer temps, with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 90s, and slightly breezier conditions with gusts back up near 25 mph. We expect mostly calm and dry conditions heading into next week with highs climbing back to the mid 90s by Tuesday, upper 90s by Wednesday, and close to 100º by Thursday.