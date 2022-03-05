13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Mar. 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re in for a roller coaster ride through the weekend and next week. We have scattered, light showers pulsating across the Las Vegas valley. A large swath of low pressure systems have slowly been trekking southeastward. This potent system will trudge through Southern Nevada’s dry air bringing some but very little moisture along with it, opposed to Northwestern states. The southern most low has cut off the big moisture source from the Pacific and the low traveling in from the northwest will encounter our dry air and the Sierra’s breaking up a lot of the precipitation. The bigger story has been an increase in wind speeds. Gusts over 35 mph are possible around the valley Friday night. A Wind Advisory is set to go into effect overnight tonight through tomorrow evening. It extends through Sunday morning for the western Mojave desert and the northwest deserts. Sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph are expected across Southern Nevada with gusts upwards to 50 mph possible.

As we aren’t expecting a lot of precipitation, totals will be kept on the little to none side. The mountains will see a light wintry mix but the rest of the valley and the Colorado River basin will have the chance for light showers. This system is rather spotty due to the upper air dynamics I mentioned earlier so not everyone will necessarily see rain but keep the umbrella at the ready.

Temperatures will take a dive Saturday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. We’ll just scrape by 60 on Sunday but drop a few degrees on Monday. We’ll rise to the 60s again Tuesday and flirt with 70 on Wednesday. Then we’ll trend in the upper 60s to low 70s through next weekend.