13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Mar. 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A warm weekend is underway with record high temperatures. Today's forecast is sunny and hot, as Las Vegas hits record heat both Friday and Saturday. Friday we will hit a high of 91°, with a low of 62°. Temperatures are expected to rise to 90° for the first time this year, Saturday. Highs will hit 94° Saturday, with a low of 63°. The last time Vegas was this hot, was on March 25th of 1981. Saturday we will shatter the record high from 1947, of 87° degrees. Partly cloudy skies will work as a shield from peak heat. But UV Rays are still high, so sunscreen is a must. Light breezes move into the forecast Saturday with wind gusts potentially reaching 18 mph out of the S/SE. By Sunday, the temperatures cool down a bit to the upper 80's, 89° for your high, with a low of 61°. Wind gusts will maintain Sunday, reaching up to 31 mph in some areas. Monday and Tuesday, there is a potential for rain showers, a 60% chance of rain for Monday-Tuesday, eventually lowering temperatures to the upper 70's, 71° both days.