13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Jun. 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Our first heatwave of the season brings record temperatures Friday and Saturday as the Excessive Heat Warning continues before we trade the intense heat for intense Sunday. Friday night is hot and breezy with triple digit heat through dinner time. Lows only fall to the mid 80s ahead of sunrise Saturday, not offering much relief from the heat. Highs are back near record values with forecast highs just under 110º for most of the Las Vegas valley with a sunny sky and gusts to 30 mph. Gusts increase to 40s mph Sunday, elevating fire danger across the region, as a cold front moves through. This helps drop highs to the mid to upper 90s by the start of next week as the dry conditions stick around. The seasonal air doesn't last long- we climb back to the triple digits by the middle of next week.