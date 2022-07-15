LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Isolated storm chances linger through the weekend as hot and humid conditions hold. Storm chances favor the higher elevations Friday night with the chance in the valley less than 20%. The storm that do develop could pack a punch with locally heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning, but everything that develops should wrap up after sunset with cloud cover clearing ahead of Saturday morning. Hot and humid conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 80s and highs close to 110º. A 10% storm chance sticks around through Tuesday before things dry out by the middle of next week.