13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Jan. 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —This week's gradual warming trend brought temperatures back to the 60s to close out the week with mild weather and sunny skies holding this weekend. Friday evening features increasing cloud cover and breezy wind as a weak front moves through the region, bringing in cleaner air and better air quality for the weekend. Gusts will peak close to 25 mph in the Las Vegas valley Friday night and close to 30 mph for the Colorado River Valley and Mohave County. The cloud cover clears overnight and we'll be back to mostly sunny skies and calmer winds Saturday. Lows land in the 40s through the start of next week with highs in the low 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Lee Canyon will see highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with a light breeze. Thicker cloud cover returns next week with a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon and highs landing near the seasonal average in the upper 50s.