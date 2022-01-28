13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Jan. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Cooler-than-average temperatures hold as we close out the week with a weekend warming trend taking highs back to the mid 60s by Sunday. Friday night features clear skies and calming wind, but temperatures cool quickly after sunset with upper 40s and low 50s through your Friday night plans. Lows dip to the mid to upper 30s ahead of sunrise Saturday, making for a chilly start to the weekend. Cloud cover increases Saturday afternoon with highs struggling to reach 60º for most of the Las Vegas Valley under the partly to mostly cloudy sky. We'll be back to sunshine Sunday with highs rebounding to the low to mid 60s, making for really pleasant conditions for outdoor plans. Clouds mix in with the sun again early next week with seasonal temperatures- lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Our next weather system arrives by the middle of next week with gusty wind increasing and temperatures decreasing, highs fall to the mid 50s again by Wednesday.