13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Feb. 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and warming temperatures expected this weekend before our next storm system brings another round of gusty wind, spotty rain, and drastically cooler temperatures next week. Friday night looks clear, calm, and cool, with temperatures in the 50s around dinner time before lows fall to the 40s ahead of sunrise Saturday. Highs climb close to 70º Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky with light winds- no weather worries in the forecast for any recreation plans with highs in the 40s on Mt. Charleston, 60s at Red Rock, and close to 70º at Lake Mead. Highs bump up a couple degrees Sunday landing in the low 70s as cloud cover and breezy wind increase. Gusty wind around 30 mph moves in Monday with cloud cover mixing in and highs falling to the mid to upper 60s. A more significant drop in temperature is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as highs fall to the mid 50s, about 10º below the seasonal average. Breezy wind and partly cloudy skies are expected through the middle of next week with isolated to widely scattered showers possible Wednesday. Cloud cover clears and wind speeds calm by the end of next week, but it's a slow warm up with highs staying below average in the 50s moving into next weekend.