13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Feb. 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After near-record warmth Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, Friday evening stays calm and comfortable with dinner time temps in the 60s under a clear sky with light wind. Lows fall to the upper 40s around sunrise both Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, close to 10º above the seasonal average. No weather worries are expected at our recreation areas this weekend with highs on Mt. Charleston in the 50s, Red Rock in the upper 60s, and low 70s at Lake Mead with gusts under 20 mph. Low 70s hold Valentine's Day with sunshine to start but increasing cloud cover and wind speed arrive Monday night as a trough of low pressure moves in. Gusts will exceed 30 mph across the region Tuesday as a cold front moves through, dropping highs to the low to mid 60s. A 20% rain chance develops Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with cloud cover clearing Wednesday afternoon as the front clears the area. A light breeze lingers through the end of next week with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s through next Friday.