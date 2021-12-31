13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Dec. 31, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —2021 ends on a cold and breezy note as a front tracks across southern Nevada bringing a sunny start to 2022 with temperatures around 10º below average. An isolated (20%) valley rain and mountain snow chance lingers until about 8 p.m. Friday night with clouds clearing by 10 p.m. as the cold front sweeps through and the colder, drier air filters in behind it. Unfortunately this front also brings breezy wind with gusts to 25 mph tonight. Highs in the mid 50s Friday afternoon give way to evening temps in the low to mid 40s, but with the breezy wind it will feel more like the mid 30s around midnight with coats needed for any outdoor New Year's Eve plans. The breezy wind lingers into Saturday with lows falling to the mid 30s ahead of sunrise. Plenty of sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday, but highs are capped in the mid 40s with lows in the upper 20s into the start of next week. Highs gradually climb back near 60º by the end of next week.