13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Mild highs around 10º above average linger through the weekend before big changes arrive next week as rain chances, breezy wind, and cooler temps return to the region. No issues in your Friday night forecast with a clear sky and calm wind and dinner time temps in the low 60s after highs landed near 70º. Saturday and Sunday feature a similar setup with lows starting in the upper 40s and highs landing near 70º under a sunny sky with calm wind. It will be a fantastic weekend for outdoor recreation with highs on Mt. Charleston in the 50s and mid to upper 60s at Red Rock. You'll want to get your outdoor plans out of the way before Monday as clouds increase and highs decrease heading into the start of next week. Partly cloudy skies arrive Monday and Tuesday, bringing an isolated shower chance around 10% with gusts to 25 mph. Highs fall from the upper 60s Monday to the low 60s Tuesday through Thursday with lows in the mid 40s through this stretch. An even more significant system swings through by the end of next week, dropping highs to the mid 50s and bringing in a better chance for valley rain and mountain snow by Friday.