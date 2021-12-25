Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Dec. 24, 2021

The December 24, 2021 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas
Posted at 5:58 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 20:58:25-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Winter Weather Advisory has expired for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock as much of the rain has moved off east. We aren’t done with the rain just yet though. There are still going to be chances for rain to pop-up Christmas day. Models are showing late Saturday into Sunday and with higher chances for the mountains but I am expecting some of the rain to move in a little early during the late afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout but a light shower is possible, even around the Las Vegas Valley. More rain will spill into the valley late Saturday into early Sunday so rain chances are higher for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Snow showers will be possible over the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

Winds will still be a factor through the weekend, creating gusty conditions at some points over the holiday weekend. Gusts as high as 30 mph possible around the valley and upwards to 40 for the mountains. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s for the holiday. Clouds will start to break for the weekend with some periods of sun! The Las Vegas valley will cool off a lot for the middle of next week, bringing those rain chances to a wintry mix chance.

