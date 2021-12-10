13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Dec. 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The coldest temperatures so far this season are expected overnight into Saturday morning with a Freeze Warning in effect for the valleys of Clark County from midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday. Clear skies and calming winds take us into Friday night with 40s through dinner time and upper 30s after midnight. Lows across the Las Vegas valley will range from 30º-35º overnight, with the best chance for freezing temperatures (at or below 32º) in communities on the edge of town like Anthem, Green Valley, Boulder City, Nellis AFB, Centennial Hills, Summerlin, and Southern Highlands. Sensitive plants and pets should be kept indoors tonight, and exposed pipes could experience damage if not properly prepped. Even at our warmest Saturday afternoon, temperatures stay below the seasonal average with highs in the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. We stick with sunshine and cool temps Sunday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Our next storm system is set to swing in early next week with increasing clouds Monday and highs back to the upper 50s. Tuesday looks wet and windy with gusts to 30 mph in Las Vegas and a 70% chance for valley rain and mountain snow across the region. Temperatures drop again behind this system with highs back to the low 50s by Wednesday.