13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Aug. 6, 2021

Sunny skies and seasonal heat settles in this weekend with temperatures near-normal through the start of next week. No weather worries expected Friday night with triple digit temps holding through dinner time and southwest gusts 20-25 mph. Wind will relax a little Saturday with gust speeds generally under 20 mph. Lows fall to the low 80s each morning this weekend with highs 105º-107º. It should be a beautiful weekend to enjoy outdoor activities with temperatures in the low 80s on Mt. Charleston, upper 90s for Red Rock Canyon, and close to 110º on Lake Mead with sunshine. A slight increase in moisture arrives next week, which will increase humidity a touch and add in a few clouds. A 10% storm chances arrives by Wednesday of next week with highs holding near the seasonal average of 104º.