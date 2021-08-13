13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Aug. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures climb this weekend as a ridge of high pressure heats things up across the west, but our southeast flow will keep humidity and isolated storm chances in play through next week. Friday night brings partly cloudy skies with warm and muggy conditions and dinner time temps in the upper 90s and low 100s. Isolated storms are possible off and on tonight with chances near 40% for the mountains and 10% in the valley. More of the same expected this weekend with the major change being the increase in temperature, highs climb back above average landing near 107º Saturday and 108º Sunday in Las Vegas. An isolated storm chance near 10% is expected each day under a mix of sun and clouds. Mt. Charleston's storm chances remain 30%-40% this weekend with highs in the 80s. Highs trend cooler by the middle of next week, falling to the upper 90s and low 100s by Wednesday as storm chances bump near 20% in Las Vegas.