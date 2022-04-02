13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Apr. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —We're settling into a stretch of 80s as we start the month of April with afternoon breezes and pleasant conditions through the weekend. Friday night is calm and clear with dinner time temps in the 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s ahead of sunrise Saturday. Mostly sunny skies are expected across the region Saturday afternoon with breezy wind increasing for the second half of the day with gusts capped under 25 mph in Las Vegas. Highs land about 10º above average across the region, in the mid 80s for the Las Vegas valley and in the upper 50s near 60º on at Lee Canyon for the final ski weekend and on Mt. Charleston for the marathon. More cloud are expected Sunday, prompting a very small chance for a few raindrop, and dropping highs back about 5º. Rounds of breezy wind are expected next week with highs in the 80s under plenty of sunshine through next weekend.