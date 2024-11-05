What do you think about presidential election betting?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Placing a bet in Las Vegas is nothing new, but making a wager on a presidential election is.

Take a drive down the Strip and you'll find a flashing billboard showing how much money people are placing on the election using the online site Kalshi.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been placed.

Historically, these types of trades, wagers, or bets have been blocked by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission due to worries about how it could impact the election, but after a lawsuit and a judge's ruling, it's permitted for now.

From who will win in the swing states to who will win the popular vote — there are a number of options to choose from, and as of Monday afternoon, more people were guessing former President Donald Trump as the winner of this election.

I asked people on the Strip what they thought of the election betting.

Joe: What do you think about betting on a presidential election?

"I don't think it is anything different from betting on anything else...it is fun to watch it to see where people are betting and who they think is going to win," said Holly, who is from Texas.

"It's okay by me," said Gary from Colorado. "I would bet on her. I would bet on Harris."

Several other online brokerage sites are also offering political wagering.

But it may not be around in four years for the next election as an appeal on the case is under review.