LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A juvenile and a 24-year-old woman are dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Charleston Boulevard.

The crash happened around 7:39 p.m. Saturday. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say that a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 when the left rear tire separated from the vehicle and entered the northbound travel lanes. The tire struck the front windshield of a Honda CRV.

All three occupants of the Honda were taken to the hospital. The front passenger, a 24-year-old woman, and the rear passenger, a male juvenile, died from their injuries.

The adult male driver of the Honda was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.