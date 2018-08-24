Las Vegas police help elderly couple retrieve three truckloads of stolen property

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are helping an elderly couple who had their home ransacked while they were away.
Police said the couple are snowbirds, meaning they only spend part of the year in Las Vegas. When they returned to their home near Tenaya Way and Gowan Road, they discovered many items were stolen.
Police were able to arrest two people in the case, identified as Heather Barden and Daniel Wesp, on Tuesday. As a result of the investigation, detectives found the stolen items at a home near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard.