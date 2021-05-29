Kline Veterans Fund uses poppies to help fight homelessness in Las Vegas veteran community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A poppy drive aims to provide housing for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing it.

Poppy flowers are often pinned on lapels or hang from rearview mirrors as a symbol to remember fallen heroes.

Volunteers are giving them out in exchange for a donation to the Kline Veterans Fund, an organization that strives to end veteran homelessness -- which it admits has become even more challenging during the pandemic.

"With the eviction moratorium on the horizon, we'll have even more veterans and their families who are at risk of losing their homes," explained Stephanie Helms, with the nonprofit.

"The Klein Fund has worked diligently through the pandemic to try and keep our veterans in their homes and placed them into permanent housing if that was what they needed."

The drive runs through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Albertsons in Summerlin and the Smiths on Flamingo and Sandhill roads.

Learn more about the Kline Veterans Fund at klineveteransfund.org.