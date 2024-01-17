ZZ Top set to rock Pearl Theater at Palms Casino in May 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — ZZ Top will make their return to Las Vegas this summer at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.

This news comes as the "Little Ol' Band from Texas" continues to deliver rock, blues, and boogie after well over half a century. Following co-founder Dusty Hill's death in 2021, the band is now made up of Billy F. Gibbons on guitar and Frank Beard on drums, with newcomer (but longtime guitar tech) Elwood Francis taking over for Hill.

They will return to the Las Vegas stage with a one-off performance as part of the 2024 Elevation Tour set for Saturday, May 4, 2024, starting at 9 p.m. Previously, the band headlined multiple residencies at The Venetian Theatre.

Tickets starting at $59.95 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and are set to end Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m.