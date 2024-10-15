You can see 50 Cent 'In Da Club' at his first Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can spend New Year's Eve with 50 Cent 'In Da Club' at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The award-winning rapper will be headlining six exclusive shows for his first-ever Las Vegas residency over New Year's week— running from Friday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

Some fan-favorites chart-topping hits like "In Da Club," "Candy Shop," "P.I.M.P" and "21 Questions" will bring life to the Las Vegas Strip.

“I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans. We’re talking big production, surprises, and the ultimate New Year’s Eve party for my Vegas residency,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Tickets go on sale starting Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.