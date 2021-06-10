Wynn Las Vegas to host a series of culinary events in July

Wynn Las Vegas welcomes Burt Bakman, legendary pitmaster of SLAB BBQ in Los Angeles, for a series of culinary events this July.

In addition to tempting guests with a savory, mouthwatering July Fourth feast, Bakman will host a master class for barbecue connoisseurs of all skill levels wanting to elevate their game.

Red, White & Barbecue

Backyard barbecues have become synonymous with Independence Day celebrations, and this July, Wynn Las Vegas will take on the tradition with Red, White & Barbecue – a star-spangled culinary event hosted at the resort’s new outdoor event pavilion and lawn. Burt Bakman, the legendary pitmaster of SLAB BBQ in Los Angeles, will join Wynn’s executive chef of catering and special events, Kelly Bianchi, to create the resorts first-ever patriotic, culinary extravaganza.

The culinary event will feature several SLAB favorites including Frito pies crafted from chili con carne or vegetable chili with cheddar and pepper jack cheese as well as succulent specialties like brisket by the slice, smoked chicken wings and baby back ribs from Bakman’s “smoker station” accompanied by a section of SLAB signature sauces. At the elote station, guests can enjoy their sweet corn on a stick topped with classic fixings like chili lime crema and cotija, “all American” style with whipped butter, chopped smoked bacon and local honey drizzle, or the inventive Taki style with chipotle mayo and crushed takis. Since no backyard feast would be complete without hand-held desserts, guests can also satisfy their sweet tooth with treats like apple pie on a stick or root beer float push pops.

The event will take place at Wynn on July 4 from 7:30 – 10 p.m. Tickets are available for $69 for children under 12 and $99 per adult, plus taxes and fees, and include two backyard cocktail coupons, unlimited barbecue specialties, carnival-style games, a troupe of roving 'patriotic' entertainers and a live DJ.

Additionally, special early access tickets are available for $125 per person, plus taxes and fees, with entry to the event available at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling (702) 770-7070, or online.

Master Class

As part of Wynn Las Vegas’ Master Class series, Bakman invites guests to learn the secrets of crafting a delectable barbecue feast at an exclusive demonstration and curated lunch experience on July 2 at 12 p.m. In addition to offering pro tips and techniques for creating his mouthwatering barbecued brisket at home, Bakman will share recipes for his most popular side dishes and more.

Reservations can be made by calling Wynn Concierge Services at (702) 770-7070 or emailing conciergeservices@wynnlasvegas.com.

For more information, click here.